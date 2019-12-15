Three UP doctors get life term for killing fellow student 15 years ago

lucknow

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 13:06 IST

A local court in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut awarded life imprisonment to three doctors after convicting them on charges of killing a fellow medical student in 2004 at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRMMC) where they were then pursuing MBBS with the deceased.

Announcing the punishment on Friday, additional district judge (ADJ) 1, Gurpreet Singh Bawa also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each on the convicts. In this case, former principal of the medical college Usha Sharma, whose negligence and carelessness allegedly caused delay in justice to the victim’s family, has also been summoned by the court and she would be prosecuted separately.

The court found the three doctors guilty of murdering Siddharth Chaudhary, 23, and sentenced them to life imprisonment during the hearing. “The three accused Sachin Malik, Amardeep Singh and Yashpal Rana were found guilty of the murder and they were awarded life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1 lakh each. Usha Sharma, the then principal of the LLRMMC , has been summoned by the court in the case,”said Naresh Dutt Sharma, additional district counsel to the ADJ. She was given a clean chit by police earlier, he added.

According to the counsel, the body of Siddharth Chaudhary was recovered from room number 38 of the college’ hostel on July 6, 2004. The room was allotted to Sachin Malik, a 2nd year MBBS student. Siddharth was allegedly murdered by his fellow students over a money dispute. Initially, the incident was investigated as a suicide case but later on the insistence of the victim’s father, Surendra Singh, an FIR of murder was registered against the three fellow students, Sachin Malik of Baghpat, Amardeep Singh of Gurdaspur and Yashpal Rana of Muzaffarnagar, who were involved in the murder. However, police had then submitted a final report in the court claiming that it was a suicide and none of them were responsible. According to the counsel, a murder case was filed on August 4 against three doctors on behalf of the father of the deceased.