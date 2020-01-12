e-paper
Too young to get married, this 12-year-old solemnizes ‘nikaah’ in Lucknow

lucknow Updated: Jan 12, 2020 20:03 IST
Anupam Srivastava
Anupam Srivastava
Abdul Haii Rashid Firangi Mahali with his father.
Abdul Haii Rashid Firangi Mahali with his father.(ht)
         

Twelve-year-old Abdul Haii Rashid Firangi Mahali on Saturday probably became the youngest person to solemnize a ‘nikaah’ in Lucknow.

He is the son of renowned Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali.

A student of Class V in Lucknow’s La Martiniere College, Abdul Haii solemnized the marriage of Qamil Umar Jilani and Alina Mirza.

Abdul Haii, who has memorized all the verses of Quran, performed the marriage in front of all the guests, including his father.

“I started solemnizing marriages when I was 20 but my son has created a sort of record by carrying on with the family tradition at the age of 12,” said the proud father.

“I want to do a doctorate in Islamic Studies and work for the uplift of the downtrodden. I want to see everyone educated,” said Abdul Haii who has already solemnized one marriage in Canada.

“It is for the first time I have solemnised marriage in India,” he said.

As per his father, Abdul Haii is brilliant in studies and has also memorized all the verses of Quran.

“I have let him free to study anything of his choice,” said the father.

“Initially, family members of the bride and the groom were apprehensive about young boy’s knowledge as a cleric. But, once he started the oration, everyone was left spellbound. He conducted the ceremony with perfection,” said Khalid Rashid.

“It was my decision to invite young cleric. We both are happy to be part of such history,” said groom Jilani.

