Udyog Bandhu to rank districts on ease of doing business

lucknow Updated: Mar 06, 2020 22:40 IST
Districts will be ranked on the basis of implementation of ease of doing business reforms across the state on lines of the ‘Business Action Reform Plan’ introduced by the Centre in 2015.

This decision was taken at the 41st board of governors meeting of Udyog Bandhu, the investment promotion agency of the state government, on Friday

Alok Tandon, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC), who is also chairman of Udyog Bandhu, presided over the meeting.

“Initially, five to six districts will be selected where investment applications are more than 5000,” said Tandon.

Principal secretary, infrastructure and industrial development, Alok Kumar said: “In the first phase, the district reform action plan will be implemented in five districts where adequate manpower will be deputed for efficient implementation of the plan.”

These districts will then be ranked according to their performance in implementation of these reforms, he added.

Kumar also said an additional module for tracking progress of investment projects and MOUs will soon be integrated with the Nivesh Mitra portal.

It will not only standardise the MoU implementation but monitoring of such projects will also be easier, he added.

Navneet Sehgal, principal secretary, department of MSME, said: “From next year, the MSME department will make all district industry centres online. Therefore, professional support of Udyog Bandhu is needed.”

Udyog Bandhu is developing an online incentive management system for sanctioning and disbursement of incentives to investors and industrialists.

A presentation was made on achievements of the Udyog Bandhu in the financial year 2019-20.

At the meeting, officials said 90 investment projects worth Rs 38,000 crore, approved at the UP Investors Summit in 2018, had been rolled out.

In addition, 1,26,321 MSME and heavy industrial units were set up in Uttar Pradesh with an investment of Rs 16,691.18 crore in the ongoing financial year (2019-20) till January 2020.

