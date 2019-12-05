Unnao woman’s condition serious, medical staff struggle to find her veins

lucknow

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:39 IST

The condition of the Unnao victim was serious, according to the doctors who treated her at civil hospital in Lucknow on Thursday, where she was brought by the police at 9.48am.

“Her family members came at around 4pm and till 6pm she remained at the civil hospital after which she was airlifted to New Delhi for further treatment, via a green corridor from the hospital to the airport. Her condition had not changed by the time she left the civil hospital. “She sustained 90% burn injuries,” said hospital director Dr DS Negi.

The burns were deep and doctors administered her (injectable) fluids via her legs as major part of her body, including chest and abdomen, had severe burn injuries. It was hard for the medical staff to find veins to administer the fluids. “Six units of fluids were administered to her,” said Dr Pradip Tiwari, the plastic surgeon who treated her.

The doctors continuously monitored her condition and examined her. In the summary prepared for the doctors in New Delhi, they mentioned the severity of the burn injuries and the organs that appeared to be affected by the burn injuries.

As the woman was taken to airport in an advanced life support ambulance, the family members also went with her.

Police personnel enter burns ward with shoes on

Even as security was beefed up at the civil hospital, a number of police personnel entered the burns ward and with their shoes on.

This, doctors said, should not be done as increased and unwarranted footfall upped the risk of spreading infection among patients.

Many police personnel were seen going inside and coming out while others stayed outside the ward main gate. The movement, doctors said, “should have been avoided and security personnel should have restricted entry while staying outside the building themselves.”

KGMU burns unit ready, awaits staff

The state-of-the-art 25-bed burns unit at the KGMU was in final stages and appointment of dedicated staff was awaited before the unit could be started, people familiar with the matter said.

The unit will have all advanced treatment facilities and will be run by specialists and dedicated staff, including nurses and medical officers. Officials said the unit might take another month or two to start.