UP an irresistible destination for investors, says President

President Ram Nath Govind said Uttar Pradesh comprises one of the largest workforces as well as consumer markets, not only in India but anywhere in the world.

Speaking at the concluding function of the Uttar Pradesh Investors’ summit he said, “UP is home to some of India’s finest institutions of higher education, such as IIT Kanpur, IIM Lucknow, Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University and so many others. This talent pool and this energy give Uttar Pradesh the base to become an economic powerhouse. They make it an irresistible destination for investors,” he said.

“Union government has transferred a larger share of tax revenues as well as economic and policy responsibilities to the states. Increasingly, the economic future of India is being written by states and state governments, such as that of Uttar Pradesh,” said the President.

He said the state government had shown determination in providing a facilitative environment for business and for investors. He said “The ‘Nivesh Mitra’ single-window-portal has made it easier to start an enterprise in the state. The state government has begun implementing the ‘Business Reform Action Plan 2017’ as per the union government’s suggestions.”

The President said Uttar Pradesh was a leading producer of many agricultural commodities. He said there were enormous opportunities for large investments in the state in agriculture-based businesses such as food parks, food processing units, animal husbandry and dairy products manufacture.

Referring to the ‘One District One Product (ODOP) scheme of the state government, he said one should learn from Italy and France on branding and marketing of the traditional handicrafts. “Our artisans are very skilled and we should use their skills effectively. This will result in economic progress of crafts-persons in every district of Uttar Pradesh and every district will be able to carve out its distinctive identity,” he said.

About the progress being made in the civil aviation sector the President said “I have been told that air services will be launched in five districts of Uttar Pradesh soon. After this the air service will be available to 42 more districts of state,” said the president.

Earlier Finance minister Arun Jaitley said the Union government was giving full cooperation to the state government and there was a need to add the state’s resources to develop the rural infrastructure.

He said the defence corridor to be set up in Bundelkhand would increase the demand for specialized workforce. He said the state government should adopt skill development programme to make the investors realise that trained personnel too were available in UP along with land and incentives.

Governor Ram Naik said the success of summit had become a point of discussions among the people of state living abroad. Naik referred to an email he received from London on Thursday to make his point that the people of UP origin there wanted to contribute to state’s development.

Governor Ram Naik shared his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on way to airport on Wednesday and said the PM acknowledged that the UP’s summit was greater than the summit Modi had organized in Gujarat in 2003.