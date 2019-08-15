UP eyes Russian investment for defence corridor

lucknow

Aug 15, 2019

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday the state government would soon send a delegation to Russia to attract investment for the defence corridor coming up in Uttar Pradesh.

“We have developed a platform to send the delegation,” said Yogi while speaking to media persons at his official residence here. Yogi returned from Russia on Tuesday evening.

Yogi, who was part of delegation that Union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goel led to Russia from August 11 to 13, said UP signed an MoU on agriculture and food processing sectors.

The chief minister said there were great opportunities for investment and to work in Far East region of Russia.

He said about 5 million hectare land was available in Russia and India’s technical expertise and skilled manpower could be used for cultivation there. Uttar Pradesh with a population of about 23 crore (230 million) had a great potential to find employment opportunities there, said Yogi.

He said the state was also doing well in renewable energy sector and solar power could now be generated at ₹2.75 per unit against ₹11 to 12 per unit earlier.

Yogi said Russia was using universities in Far East region for creative activities and his government would ensure that organisations like Poorvanchal Vikas Board and Bundelkhand Development Board did not remain on paper and universities were used for creating activities for development purposes.

An official press release said India and Russia were targeting $30 bn bilateral trade and $ 50 bn bilateral investment by 2025.

