Home / Lucknow / UP govt clears decks for Noida firm, Maruti to supply 10,000 ventilators

UP govt clears decks for Noida firm, Maruti to supply 10,000 ventilators

lucknow Updated: Apr 03, 2020 14:56 IST
Pankaj Jaiswal and Rajesh Kumar Singh
A fully ready ventilator at a Noida ventilator firm.
The Uttar Pradesh government has said that it has removed hurdles for a Noida-based firm to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki in order to prevent deaths in severe cases of coronavirus.

The joint venture will supply the ventilators to the central government in a month, the government added.

Additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said: “A Noida-based firm AgVa Healthcare, in conjunction with Maruti Suzuki (automobile giant), in association with several firms, are going to do the job. Chief executive officer (CEO), Noida, has facilitated what all the UP government needs to do.”

“Ventilators are vital towards saving the lives of such coronavirus patients, whose illness attains severity. Making 10,000 ventilators, a highly specialised and complicated lifesaving machine, in a month is no mean task. It will be a record of sorts, but more than the record, it will be a swift response to the epidemic,” said a state government official involved in removing hurdles for the company.

Infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC), Uttar Pradesh, Alok Tandon said: “AgVa, a ventilator manufacturer, will supply 10,000 ventilators within one month by staggering supplies in batches through the month. They had been facing problems related to the lockdown and manpower. The government cleared the hurdle by providing 126 passes to manpower for their movement under the lockdown.”

“AgVa will use its ventilator manufacturing technology and expertise while Maruti Suzuki would provide manpower and additional space,” a state government spokesman said.

“BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) will provide electronic chips for the ventilators,” said Awasthi.

Chief executive officer, Noida, Narendra Bhusan has been directed to coordinate with Maruti for the production and supply of ventilators to hospitals established across the state for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The health department required extra ventilators for installation in designated Covid hospitals as well as district hospitals where isolation wards were established, principal secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

