UP govt to dump babus in their 50s if found unfit or neglecting duties

The Uttar Pradesh government is contemplating “compulsory retirement” for employees aged 50 years and above if they are found neglecting their duties, an order that has not gone down well with around 16 lakh state employees.

“You all (departmental heads) should complete screening of all employees above 50 years of age for compulsory retirement by July 31. For considering 50 years of age, the cut-off date will be March 31, 2018,” a government order issued by additional chief secretary Mukul Singhal read.

“It means employees who have completed 50 years by this date will be considered for screening,” the order said.

It also said that according to rules, any government employee — whether temporary or permanent — can opt for retirement.

The order has, however, not gone down well with the employees, with the president of UP Secretariat Employees’ Association Yadavendra Mishra saying that such attempts are aimed at harassing employees.

“It will not be tolerated,” he said, adding that a meeting would be held in Lucknow on Monday to discuss the order and decide the future course of action.

While such orders have been in vogue since 1986, the same was not being implemented in its spirit by several departments, said officials.

It is expected that over 4 lakh such employees working in various state government departments would qualify for such screening and a detailed report of their work and performance would be submitted by July 31.

The order, dated July 6, has been marked to the additional chief secretary, principal secretaries and secretaries in the government.

Quoting original Rule 56 of the Finance Handbook, the order stated that the appointing authority, at any given time, can give retirement to temporary or permanent government employees by giving him notice after he attains 50 years of age. The time period of this notice will be three months.

It also quoted the order issued by the state personnel department on October 26, 1986, which while giving guidelines for the same, defined in detail the structure of the screening committee.

Following this, orders were passed in 1989, 2000 and 2007 as well for the implementation of the same. However, officials said the order was not being implemented by several departments and the screening committees were not meeting annually, as was the norm.