e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP govt to now issue inter, intra-district e-passes

UP govt to now issue inter, intra-district e-passes

The UP government will now provide e-passes to individuals and institutions during the ongoing lockdown period.

lucknow Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
In special cases, ordinary citizens can also apply for e-passes to get health and medical services.
In special cases, ordinary citizens can also apply for e-passes to get health and medical services.
         

The UP government will now provide e-passes to individuals and institutions during the ongoing lockdown period.

Issuing directions in this regard to district magistrates here on Thursday, chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said e-pass system was mainly meant for the organisations and institutions that were maintaining the supply of scheduled essential commodities and providing scheduled essential services during the lockdown period.

“But in special cases, ordinary citizens can also apply for e-passes to get health and medical services,” he said.

The chief secretary told the DMs that applicants could apply for e-passes using the link http://164.100.68.164/upepass2.

“There is a provision for issuing institutional e-passes but one institution can apply for a maximum of five people for e-passes on the same portal,” the CS said. He said eligible applicants could download a copy of e-pass through a link that would be communicated to them through SMS on their given mobile numbers. He said electronic copy of the e-pass would also be valid.

Tiwari said SDMs would issue e-passes within district while ADMs would be authorised to issue inter-district passes within the state. “The institutional passes will be valid for the lockdown period but the passes issued to common citizens will be valid for one day in case of intra-district and for two days in case of inter-district passes,” the CS clarified.

He said passes already issued by the administration would also remain valid but from April 2 evening onwards, e-passes alone would be issued.

top news
AIIMS coronavirus +ve doc’s wife infected, isolated, to deliver baby soon
AIIMS coronavirus +ve doc’s wife infected, isolated, to deliver baby soon
Imprison coronavirus lockdown violators, Centre tells states
Imprison coronavirus lockdown violators, Centre tells states
In rare move, Centre turns to young IAS officers to up Covid-19 battle
In rare move, Centre turns to young IAS officers to up Covid-19 battle
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

lucknow news