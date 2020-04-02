UP govt to now issue inter, intra-district e-passes

lucknow

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:18 IST

The UP government will now provide e-passes to individuals and institutions during the ongoing lockdown period.

Issuing directions in this regard to district magistrates here on Thursday, chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said e-pass system was mainly meant for the organisations and institutions that were maintaining the supply of scheduled essential commodities and providing scheduled essential services during the lockdown period.

“But in special cases, ordinary citizens can also apply for e-passes to get health and medical services,” he said.

The chief secretary told the DMs that applicants could apply for e-passes using the link http://164.100.68.164/upepass2.

“There is a provision for issuing institutional e-passes but one institution can apply for a maximum of five people for e-passes on the same portal,” the CS said. He said eligible applicants could download a copy of e-pass through a link that would be communicated to them through SMS on their given mobile numbers. He said electronic copy of the e-pass would also be valid.

Tiwari said SDMs would issue e-passes within district while ADMs would be authorised to issue inter-district passes within the state. “The institutional passes will be valid for the lockdown period but the passes issued to common citizens will be valid for one day in case of intra-district and for two days in case of inter-district passes,” the CS clarified.

He said passes already issued by the administration would also remain valid but from April 2 evening onwards, e-passes alone would be issued.