UP: Illegal DJ systems will not be allowed at public places

Illegal DJ systems would not be allowed to play at public places during Holi. The district administration issued an order on Tuesday, making it mandatory for the organisers of Holika Dahan to obtain permission prior to installing loudspeakers or DJ systems during the festival.

“It is mandatory for all to take permission to play DJs’,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate.

The DM also directed all additional district magistrates (ADMs) and additional city magistrates (ACMs) to keep tab on the use of loudspeakers in their respective areas. He also directed the administrative officials to make spot visits and ensure that there are no disputes among the locals.

In addition, he directed officials to survey the Holi procession or shobha yatra routes and ensure cleanliness at all the spots known for Holika Dahan.

The directives were issued in a meeting chaired by the DM. “Officials would make spot check at all Holika dahan spots and check that there is no issue among locals,” he added.

He said special security arrangements will be in place at Holika dahan spots in mixed population areas. He also directed concerned departments to ensure cleanliness in the areas.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Allahabad imposed a ban on playing of loud music during Holi celebrations, a senior police official said.

Superintendent of police Siddarth Shankar Meena said in view of the guidelines of the Supreme Court to check noise pollution, the district administration had banned DJs in the city.

He said DJ operators of various localities were called to respective police stations and asked not to play loud music during Holi celebrations.

“DJs have been prohibited while people may use loudspeakers after taking permission from the police station concerned,” Meena said.

“Playing of music has not been completely banned on Holi but it should be played as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court. Strict action will be taken against those found violating the guidelines and their equipment will be seized,” he said.