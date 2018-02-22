UP Investors’ Summit 2018: ‘Not just investment, we intend to bring our people back home’

Apart from investment, the UP government also aims to bring back home people who left the state for greener pastures, said UP’s health minister Siddharthnath Singh on Wednesday.

“It is time for people who went out of Uttar Pradesh to return. Why should my people go elsewhere when they can live with their loved ones here,” he said while addressing a plenary session on pharmaceutical and biotechnology at the UP Investors’ Summit-2018.

With people will also come the money they spend outside, he said while batting for more use of technology in the health sector.

“Issues such as shortage of doctors and paramedical staff that we face here can also be solved through technology,” said the health minister.

Union minister of state for health and family welfare Anupriya Patel said the state government’s move to sign 34 MoUs worth₹6970 crore will give jobs 60,000 people in Uttar Pradesh.

“Indian pharma industry is the third largest in the world and it exports 20% of the global generic medicines. India will be a favourite biomedical destination in future,” she said.

The proposals worth ₹ 5378 crore signed during the meet will ensure primary healthcare, radiology, pathology and diagnostic facilities in Greater Noida, Noida, Lucknow, Mathura, Ghaziabad and Moradabad.

“I have signed a MoU for a 100 bed hospital in Kanpur Dehat and hope things will work out smooth and fast,” said Dr Sanjay Kumar.

In the pharma sector, proposals worth ₹984 crore were signed.