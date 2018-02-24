UP Investors’ Summit set to change perception about Indira Gandhi Prathisthan Lucknow

The sprawling Indira Gandhi Prathisthan — the venue of Investors’ Summit — is often bandied as a symbol of Congress hegemony in the political corridors.

Despite all its magnificence and size, before investors’ meet, the government had rarely used the venue to hold events of significance and magnitude.

In fact, initially, the IGP was not the preferred venue for this mega event too, sources familiar with the matter insist.

“The most preferred choice to host the event was Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre, but since the building was incomplete, the government reluctantly opted for the IGP as venue,” confirmed an official, not willing to be named.

However, with Yogi Adityanath’s first big ticket event ending in a roaring success, the magnificent venue, spread in around 25 acres in Gomti Nagar, is basking in the glory and sharing credit for the success.

“Almost all the high profile guests liked the venue and wondered whether it was in Lucknow,” said an official.

“Respective state governments avoided hosting big events here but a successful summit will go a long way in changing perceptions about it,” hoped former judge, CB Pandey, the man who played a crucial role in its construction.

“I filed the PIL against the BSP government’s decision to take over the IGP’s land to extend Ambedkar Park. After several hearings, the court ordered the government to allot another land and release funds for the project,” said Pandey who was then legal advisor to UP governor.

“But the BSP government did not comply with the court’s order and I had to file a contempt petition. It was after this petition that the government had released Rs 110 crore for the project,” said Pandey, who is now senior lawyer, Lucknow high court.

The court had also appointed Pandey as observer to monitor progress of the project.

The building was finally completed in 2010.

ND Tewari, last Congress chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, had allotted around 25 acres of land for the IGP adjacent to Ambedkar Park, Gomti Nagar, in 1989. He laid the foundation stone and a boundary wall was also constructed.

But Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati acquired this land to extent Ambedkar complex when she was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. The foundation stone was removed and the boundary wall was demolished.

Congressmen took to street in protest against the BSP supremo’s decision under the leadership of Moti Lal Vohra, who was then incharge of Uttar Pradesh.

Before summit, Pandey, said the venue was never used for the purpose it was constructed.

“Hardly conventions are being organised at the IGP due to its high commercial charges. Mostly marriage functions are being organised here,” he said, hoping that after successful completion of the summit, the IGP might host more mega events.