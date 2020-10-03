e-paper
UP mulls over creating employment commission in urban, semi-urban areas

UP mulls over creating employment commission in urban, semi-urban areas

The proposed employment commission will be a statutory body with the deputy chief minister as its chairman.

lucknow Updated: Oct 03, 2020 18:36 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
File photo: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
File photo: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT Photo)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government is considering the creation of a new and permanent regulatory body to ensure that at least one member of each family in urban and semi-urban areas gets a guaranteed employment much like in villages where every family gets 100 days’ work a year under the MNREGS, a government spokesman said on Saturday.

The proposed employment commission will be a statutory body with the deputy chief minister as its chairman apart from having an executive head to be known as the employment commissioner who will be an official of the rank of the chief secretary.

Various training and self-employment schemes and programme currently being run by different government departments will come under the new body.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka allowed to visit Hathras gang-rape victim’s family

“The employment commissioner, who will coordinate with the departments concerned, will have the power to issue directions with regard to employment and skill development training to any government department, private institute, industry and company,” said the spokesman.

The proposed commission, according to the spokesman, will keep a keen watch on employment opportunities to be available in the state and ensure transparency in recruitment.

“The commission will help the youth get a loan under various schemes from banks after arranging training for them as required by the industry,” he said.

The commission will get job fairs organized for overseas jobs in coordination with the concerning embassies and high commissions of other countries.

The Yogi Adityanath government had set up a temporary commission for the purpose of mapping skills of over 30 lakh migrants that had returned from various states amid the Covid-19 lockdown and help them get work as per their skill and suitability. The agriculture production commissioner (APC) and the industrial and infrastructure development commissioner (IIDC) jointly head this commission.

“But desired results are not available since both the officers have totally different areas of work,” the spokesman said, adding, “This is why the government is considering setting up a statutory permanent employment commission”.

