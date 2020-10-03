Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka allowed to visit Hathras gang-rape victim’s family

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 17:03 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi were allowed to travel to Hathras to visit the 19-year-old gang-rape victim’s family after being stopped briefly at Delhi-Noida border.

The leaders, accompanied by former member of Parliament Deepender Singh Hooda and other Congress workers, were permitted to cross the border by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Delhi-Noida flyway.



Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with other leaders are en route to #Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of the alleged gangrape victim. pic.twitter.com/KxNvcIcGGp — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

This was their second attempt to meet the victim’s family. The siblings were detained by UP Police as they were walking to Hathras after their vehicles were stopped in view of Section 144 on Thursday. They were charged with violating Section 144 and the pandemic law.

Noida Commissioner of Police Alok Singh said, citing Section 144, that a maximum of seven people, including the Gandhis, will be allowed to cross the border. He asked the rest of the Congress workers to return.

Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd from DND toll plaza. The DND plaza is yet to open for general traffic.

Noida additional deputy commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh had earlier said that the leaders were violating Section 144, and urged the crowd to disperse in larger public interest.

“They are violating the Section 144 of CrPC. We are deployed here to control the unlawful assembling of people. We are appealing for peace amid Covid-19 outbreak, in larger public interest they should disperse,” said before a part of the convoy was allowed to pass.