e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka allowed to visit Hathras gang-rape victim’s family

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka allowed to visit Hathras gang-rape victim’s family

Noida Commissioner of Police Alok Singh said, citing Section 144, that a maximum of seven people, including the Gandhis, will be allowed to cross the border. He told the rest of the Congress workers to return.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2020 17:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on their way to Hathras
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on their way to Hathras(Shafaque Alam/HT Photo)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi were allowed to travel to Hathras to visit the 19-year-old gang-rape victim’s family after being stopped briefly at Delhi-Noida border.

The leaders, accompanied by former member of Parliament Deepender Singh Hooda and other Congress workers, were permitted to cross the border by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

 

This was their second attempt to meet the victim’s family. The siblings were detained by UP Police as they were walking to Hathras after their vehicles were stopped in view of Section 144 on Thursday. They were charged with violating Section 144 and the pandemic law.

Noida Commissioner of Police Alok Singh said, citing Section 144, that a maximum of seven people, including the Gandhis, will be allowed to cross the border. He asked the rest of the Congress workers to return.

Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd from DND toll plaza. The DND plaza is yet to open for general traffic.

Noida additional deputy commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh had earlier said that the leaders were violating Section 144, and urged the crowd to disperse in larger public interest.

“They are violating the Section 144 of CrPC. We are deployed here to control the unlawful assembling of people. We are appealing for peace amid Covid-19 outbreak, in larger public interest they should disperse,” said before a part of the convoy was allowed to pass.

tags
top news
Tejashwi Yadav to lead Opposition alliance in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav to lead Opposition alliance in Bihar
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka allowed to visit Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka allowed to visit Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
RCB vs RR Live Score: Boundary for Kohli after Gopal gets Finch early
RCB vs RR Live Score: Boundary for Kohli after Gopal gets Finch early
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Hathras LIVE updates: ‘Why did they burn her like this’, victim’s kin ask govt
Hathras LIVE updates: ‘Why did they burn her like this’, victim’s kin ask govt
‘Will stand by Dalit brothers and sisters’: Mamata Banerjee at protest against Hathras gang-rape
‘Will stand by Dalit brothers and sisters’: Mamata Banerjee at protest against Hathras gang-rape
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In