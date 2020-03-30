UP plans sending home over 1000 children in conflict with law

lucknow

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 20:10 IST

As the Yogi government is releasing over 11, 000 prisoners to decongest jails in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, UP women and child welfare department has mooted a proposal to release over 1,000 children in conflict with law lodged in 24 juvenile homes across the state.

After the Supreme Court order asking all states to release prisoners on either parole or interim bail to reduce overcrowding in jails, the state government on March 26 prepared a proposal and sent it to the high-powered committee formed to ensure implementation the apex court’s orders.

Uttar Pradesh has 24 observation homes where around 2, 250 children in conflict with the law are lodged. Nearly half of them are lodged there for petty and serious crimes which have jail terms less than seven years.

“A report has been prepared and will be deliberated on by the high-powered committee on April 1. We have prepared a list of over 1, 000 children,” director, women and child welfare, Manoj Kumar Rai said.

A senior government official said among the over 1000 children lodged for offences having jail terms less than seven years, 250 had only petty cases against them with jail term less than three years.

“Almost every observation home in the state houses inmates more than that of their capacity,” said the official requesting anonymity.

In Lucknow, there is one observation home for two districts—Lucknow and Unnao—with the capacity of 100 inmates but it currently has 148 inmates.

The 3-member high-powered committee will hold its first meeting on April 1, said an official. He added that the modalities of the release process would be worked out after the meeting.

On March 28, national commissioner for protection of child rights (NCPCR) asked the state governments to prepare a list of children in conflict with the law and lodged in observation and special homes so that they could be released.

Child rights activist Umesh Kumar said releasing the children in conflict with law may be a good idea to decongest observation homes.

“But the panel has to keep a fact in mind whether there is someone to look after children at home or not. Secondly, their safety has also to be ensured,” he added.