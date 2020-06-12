e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP police gets WhatsApp message threatening to blow up CM’s residence, 50 other places

UP police gets WhatsApp message threatening to blow up CM’s residence, 50 other places

The Uttar Pradesh police went into a tizzy on Friday after it received a message on its helpline number threatening to blow up Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence and 50 other places in the state.

lucknow Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:43 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Lucknow
Security arrangements were beefed up in and around the chief minister’s official residence, 5, Kalidas Marg in Lucknow after the receipt of the threat message, said officials.
Security arrangements were beefed up in and around the chief minister’s official residence, 5, Kalidas Marg in Lucknow after the receipt of the threat message, said officials.(File photo for representation)
         

The Uttar Pradesh police went into a tizzy on Friday after it received a message on its helpline number threatening to blow up Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence and 50 other places in the state.

Security arrangements were beefed up in and around the chief minister’s official residence, 5, Kalidas Marg in Lucknow after the receipt of the threat message, said officials.

The message, which was received on a WhatsApp number, also threatened to blow up 50 other places in the state, they said.

The official residences of several other ministers are also situated on Kalidas Marg.

Sources said police have launched an intensive checking and also deployed sniffer dogs in the service.

Police are making an all out effort to trace the culprit they added.

Earlier also, a message was received by police, threatening to target the chief minister, following which a Mumbai resident, identified as Kamran, was traced with the help of social media desk.

Kamran was arrested from Mumbai with the help of Maharashtra Police.

tags
top news
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus count crosses 3 lakh mark but doubling rate improves
India’s coronavirus count crosses 3 lakh mark but doubling rate improves
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Deve Gowda, 87, back in Rajya Sabha for the first time since 1996
Deve Gowda, 87, back in Rajya Sabha for the first time since 1996
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In