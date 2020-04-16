e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP: Ration seekers stage novel protest, climb water tank

UP: Ration seekers stage novel protest, climb water tank

At least 50 men and women, seeking ration, sent the administration into a tizzy when they climbed atop a water tank in Kakor Kala village of Baghpat district.

lucknow Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:12 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Hindustantimes
         

At least 50 men and women, seeking ration, sent the administration into a tizzy when they climbed atop a water tank in Kakor Kala village of Baghpat district on Thursday.

Officials said that many of villagers were those who had no ration cards and so were not eligible to seek free ration from the village ration shop during the lockdown.

On the other hand, a few protesters, who had ration cards, accused the ration dealer of committing irregularities in the distribution of ration.

Sub divisional magistrate (SDM) of Baraut area, Durgesh Mishra rushed to the spot along with cops and convinced protesters to climb down from the water tank.

Mishra also asserted that many of the protesters had no ration card while they charged village ration dealer with committing irregularities in the ration distribution. He said village had over 600 ration cards and also claimed that only 25 to 30 villagers were involved in the protest.

SDM further said that protesters had been assured of a fair investigation into the matter. “Those who have no ration cards cannot get ration from the dealer”, the officer added.

top news
Railways mark its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks
Railways mark its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks
‘Disease of the rich’: Tamil Nadu CM explains state’s May 3 exit strategy
‘Disease of the rich’: Tamil Nadu CM explains state’s May 3 exit strategy
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

lucknow news