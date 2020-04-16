UP: Ration seekers stage novel protest, climb water tank

lucknow

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:12 IST

At least 50 men and women, seeking ration, sent the administration into a tizzy when they climbed atop a water tank in Kakor Kala village of Baghpat district on Thursday.

Officials said that many of villagers were those who had no ration cards and so were not eligible to seek free ration from the village ration shop during the lockdown.

On the other hand, a few protesters, who had ration cards, accused the ration dealer of committing irregularities in the distribution of ration.

Sub divisional magistrate (SDM) of Baraut area, Durgesh Mishra rushed to the spot along with cops and convinced protesters to climb down from the water tank.

Mishra also asserted that many of the protesters had no ration card while they charged village ration dealer with committing irregularities in the ration distribution. He said village had over 600 ration cards and also claimed that only 25 to 30 villagers were involved in the protest.

SDM further said that protesters had been assured of a fair investigation into the matter. “Those who have no ration cards cannot get ration from the dealer”, the officer added.