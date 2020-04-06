UP: Teenagers commit suicide, bodies found hanging on tree

lucknow

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 20:04 IST

Two teenagers allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree outside their village in Fatehpur, said police.

The deceased, both residents of Chandragarh Lakhnaha village, were missing from Sunday evening. The girl’s family has given a complaint to the police alleging they were murdered and their bodies were hanged.

ASP Fatehpur Chakresh Mishra said the villagers found their bodies on Monday morning and informed the police. A packet containing pesticide was also found at the spot. The police seized their cellphones and the packet. Further investigations were on, said the ASP.

The boy, 17, was a student of Industrial Technical Institute (ITI) and the girl, 16, was in Class 12.