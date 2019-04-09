UP: Unique bank giving mgmt, leadership lessons to govt school kids

Here is a bank with a difference where the bank’s ‘officials’ and ‘customers’ are all kids and in place of cash it deals in much more precious commodity: Stationary items.

It was started by a teacher willing to help rural children acquire life skills and meet their daily needs while pursuing study.

This bank at the government upper primary school, Chowki, in Urwa development block of Prayagraj has the most active kid of the school as its manager and other meritorious students as junior managers, cashiers and accountants.

Though still in its early days, record of every pen, pencil, eraser or copy issued and deposited back is duly maintained in a register.

The records are updated at the end of each day so that the bank’s ‘officials’ and the teacher under whose supervision it runs are always aware of the status of ‘valuables’ in their ‘strong box’.

“The initiative centres around the fact that nearly 160 kids enrolled in this class 6 to class 8 school come from rural backgrounds and majority are from poor families. So, they often lack stationary items required to pursue their studies. So I along with my fellow teachers came up with the idea of starting a kid-managed stationary items’ bank from where these items can be taken on loan by a needy student,” said head teacher Shazia Tasneem who started this unique bank on April 1.

She said the students of the school that has three teachers and three instructors get shoes and socks besides books, school bags, uniform and mid-day meal as part of the government’s initiative already and the humble bank with its small kitty of stationary items was just a bid to ensure that no kid missed out on their studies due to their shortage.

To kick-start the ‘bank’, Shazia put in money from her own salary. She plans to refill the ‘chest’ (a metal trunk) from time to time using her own money and contributions from family and friends.

“For its management, each class has the brightest student acting as class manager of the bank and daily reports the transactions to the bank ‘manager’. These are noted down in the register clearing mentioning each and every item loaned and returned. We have also planned a monthly audit of the records to ensure that everything is in order,” said Gaurav Singh, the class 8 student of the school who has been appointed the bank manager.

He said notebooks are given to needy students free of cost and class managers including Uma Pandey, Neeraj and Nitin Yadav manage accounts of their respective classes of class 6, class 7 and class 8.

“It’s a great initiative that is helping kids meet their stationary needs and also helping them get lessons in management, accountancy, self-discipline and leadership among others. We plan to extend all support to this initiative and strive to reciprocate it in other primary and upper primary schools of the region,” said basic shiksha adhikari, Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha.

