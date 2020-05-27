UP: With 229 new Covid-19 positive cases, count reaches 6,724

lucknow

A total of 229 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 6,724, according to the Directorate of Health Services, Uttar Pradesh.

According to a media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services, the death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 177, and 2,284 patients have recovered so far after receiving treatment in the state.

The bulletin further informed that the cumulative number of persons under observation stands at 3,62,729. There are 862 active hotspots/containment zones in the state.

The results of 1,574 samples are awaited, the bulletin informed.

Earlier today, with 6,535 more coronavirus cases having been reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 count in the country rose to 1,45,380, according to the MoHFW.

