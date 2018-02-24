UPERC to take call on seasonal power tariff for Bundelkhand farmers’

UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) may announce rebates in power tariff for the Bundelkhand farmers on a request made by the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL).

The commission, in an order, on Friday said it would hold a public hearing here on March 14 to take stakeholders’ views on the power tariff rebate proposed by the UPPCL with regard to private tube wells in Bundelkhand.

The UPPCL has requested the regulator to announce a seasonal tariff for Bundelkhand farmers’ private tube wells to save them from the liability of paying fixed charges for all the 12 months without operating tube wells.

The UPPCL, in its petition, said that Bundelkhand farmers availed only one crop (Rabi) in a year and needed tube wells to irrigate fields only for four months but they had to pay the fixed monthly charges for all the months even if they do not operate them. The corporation has suggested that such farmers be charged monthly fixed charges only for four months between October and February.

Supporting the UPPCL’s demand, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, president, Avadhesh Kumar Verma said the introduction of the provision of seasonal power tariff would help the poor Bundelkhand farmers in a big way.