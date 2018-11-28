UPRERA lays down steps for prompt justice of home-buyers

The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has decided to digitize information of projects, simplify the complaints procedure and ensure their time-bound disposal by laying down a standard operating procedure (SOP) for its officials.

“The regulatory authority has set up a conciliation forum and would soon also start e-court system and facility,” said UPRERA chairman Rajive Kumar.

The conciliation forum would have 11 members and comprise representatives of residents welfare associations, experts from real estate bodies like Credai and one member each either from concerned development or industrial development authority. The authority, which is working on an app, says that a link on its website would become functional in the first week of December for all those who wish to apply and want a negotiated and mutually agreeable settlement of their dispute.

Following complaints from home-buyers over non-execution of its orders, the regulator has now come up with a new feature on its website called ‘request for execution.’ A complainant whose order has not been complied with would apply under this provision post expiry of the deadline set in the order.

The authority after giving a 15-day notice to the promoter to comply or show cause would then issue a recovery certificate (RC) for realizing the amount as revenue dues through the concerned district magistrate. The refund/amount collected from the promoter would then be deposited directly into the account of the complaint via RTGS. The authority has compiled data and information on unregistered projects and decided to share it for free with the people and also appointed UPRERA secretary Abrar Ahmed to deal with complaints received against all unregistered projects.

Apart from laying down a step-by-step procedure complaint redressal, the new, amended seven-page SOP also fixes the limit of number of cases at 55 each day to be taken up by the two UPRERA benches. While the date for first hearing in a case would be chosen electronically through the system, dates of subsequent hearings would be fixed by the concerned UPRERA bench. Further, a decision has also been taken to assign all complaints against a promoter/developer to one single bench to standardize the procedure. The real estate watchdog would soon be introducing its own app through which home-buyers would be able to keep track of their complaint and check its real time status.

The authority, which has two benches, one in Gautam Buddh Nagar and another in Lucknow, for hearing the complaints, has also divided work on the basis of districts from where the complaints have been received. The Gautam Buddh Nagar bench would deal with complaints from eight districts namely, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Muzzafarnagar and Shamli. The Lucknow bench would take up complaints from all other remaining districts.

