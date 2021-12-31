Uttar Pradesh: 14-year-old student shoots classmate dead

lucknow

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 16:18 IST

A 14-year-old class 10 student allegedly shot dead his classmate inside their classroom at a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Thursday morning following a quarrel over sharing of a seat.

Senior police superintendent SK Singh said the boy allegedly used the pistol of his uncle, who is in the Army and is home on leave, for the alleged murder. He added they have registered a murder case and recovered the pistol.