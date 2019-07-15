Uttar Pradesh CM orders suspensions over cow deaths, warns of stricter action in future

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered action against eight officers responsible for the deaths of cows, at cow shelters in several districts recently, and warned that if such incidents recurred due to officers’ negligence then action may be taken against them under Govadh Nivaran Adhiniyam (an act to prevent cow slaughter) and Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act.

He also directed issuance of show cause notice to three district magistrates over the issue.

Yogi ordered the action at video conference with officers, said a statement from the chief minister’s office.

Deaths of cows were reported in cow shelters in Ayodhya, Mirzapur, Prayagraj and few other districts. Thirty-five cows were found dead, reportedly due to lightning strike, at a cow shelter in Prayagraj alone on Friday.

Yogi also issued directives for the upkeep of the cows and cow shelters.

The eight officers against whom suspension orders were issued include block development officers (BDOs), veterinary and panchayat officers, kanji house in-charges in the districts where the cow deaths occurred.

The chief minister ordered that show cause notices be issued to the district magistrate (DM) and chief veterinary officer of Ayodhya and the DM of Mirzapur and one other DM. The CM has asked the commissioner, Prayagraj to probe the deaths of cows.

Yogi directed the district magistrates of all districts to make proper arrangements of cleanliness, fodder and treatment, including vaccination, at all the cow shelters. In case cows were sheltered in schools, then village panchayat officers and other concerned persons must be made responsible for their upkeep, the CM said.

Yogi asked all DMs and chief veterinary officers to do proper inspections of cow shelters periodically.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 05:18 IST