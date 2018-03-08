Uttar Pradesh: Farmer ends life, wife alleges bank pressure to return loan

A farmer committed suicide after being allegedly pressurized by bank officials to return the loan that he had taken for fish farming in 2016. While the deceased man’s wife alleged bank authorities for her husband’s grave step, his brother denied any such reason. As per reports, the farmer Manoj Kumar, 40, resident of village Ganj Baderwa in Balmau, had consumed some poisonous substance on Saturday. He was first rushed to Dalmau primary health centre from where he was rushed to district hospital, Rae Bareli. He was being referred to Lucknow on Monday during which he passed away.

Manoj Kumar is survived by his wife Ketaki, 35, daughter Parul, 14, son Anup Kumar, 12.

Ketaki told scribes that her husband committed suicide after bring pressurised by Bank of Baroda authorities on Thursday and Friday to return the loan. Since Manoj was depressed, he consumed poison that ultimately led to his death. Meanwhile, sub divisional magistrate Pradeep Kumar Verma told HT that just after getting information about the farmer’s death, a lekhpal was sent to the deceased man’s house to record the statement of his brother who denied bank loan behind Manoj’s death.