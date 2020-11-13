Uttar Pradesh: Purvanchal Peoples Party merges with AAP

lucknow

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 09:00 IST

The Purvanchal Peoples Party (PPP) merged with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday. This has given a boost to the AAP’s expansion plan in Uttar Pradesh (UP), AAP leaders said.

Sanjay Singh, AAP spokesperson and UP in-charge announced the merger.

Janata Dal (United) leader Hussain Wahid, Shiv Sena’s UP spokesman Santosh Dubey and former spokesperson of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajveer Singh Sachan, along with other party workers, also joined the AAP.

“The merger of Purvanchal Peoples Party in AAP will strengthen the party not only in Purvanchal but across the state,” Singh said in a statement on Thursday.

Also Read: AAP, BJP spar over delay in paying salaries of civic body employees

AAP MLA from Timarpur assembly constituency, New Delhi, Dilip Pandey was also present on the occasion. “Efforts will be made to contact people of Purvanchal living in other states and make them join the party,” Pandey said.

The AAP has decided to contest Panchayat polls in UP and its cadre is reaching out to electorate across the state. In 345 assembly constituencies, the AAP has constituted a 25-member committee. “The party wants to ensure its representative in every village across the state,” AAP leaders said.