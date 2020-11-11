AAP, BJP spar over pending salaries of MCD employees

cities

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:51 IST

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD) over the delay in payment of salaries to thousands of employees, forcing them to stage protests against the civic agencies earlier this week.

“The BJP-led MCDs first created a crisis by not paying salaries to their employees for 5-6 months. After they stopped work to protest, they were paid. It means the civic agencies have the money and they have been misleading everyone about the lack of funds. It shows they are hell bent on defaming the AAP government in Delhi by causing inconvenience to people. They should apologise to all,” said Durgesh Pathak, AAP’s in charge of municipal affairs.

The BJP Delhi unit’s spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor countered, “The AAP leader should know that every year the civic agencies collect property tax around September. The revenues of the civic agencies have been affected by the pandemic. That is why we are paying salaries and pensions in instalments. The AAP should stop doing politics over this issue and release the money they owe to the MCDs.”

Thousands of civic employees, majorly from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, went on an indefinite strike on Monday against non-payment of salaries and pension.

The protesting employees range from engineers, clerical staff and teachers to sanitation workers. Some of them said they did not receive salaries for around four months. They called off their strike on Tuesday after a meeting with the civic authorities, who agreed to pay pending salaries.