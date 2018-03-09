Uttar Pradesh secretariat to go paperless from April 1

Uttar Pradesh secretariat will finally go paperless from April 1.

With all the 93 departments situated in the state secretariat connected with e-office system, all the files will get approved online from next month.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath made an announcement in this regard in the state assembly on Tuesday.

The secretariat administration department (SAD) has geared up to meet the challenge now.

“We have installed 3,270 additional computers and 650 scanners to enable movement of all files online. Any noting on the file will be made online. Ministers and officers alike will put their digital signatures online,” said principal secretary, SAD, Mahesh Gupta.

The state government had introduced e-office system in 20 offices of different departments in 2017.

These included chief minister and chief secretary’s office.

“We will add remaining 73 departments to the system. We have completed training for all the ministers, officers and staff. We will deploy additional staff to ensure that all the problems are resolved on the spot,” said Gupta.