VHP not to observe ‘shaurya diwas’ in Ayodhya this year

lucknow

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:30 IST

Departing from its past tradition that began after demolition of the Babri Masjid, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided not to observe December 6 as ‘shaurya diwas’ in Ayodhya this year in view of the Supreme Court verdict paving the way for construction of Ram temple at the hitherto disputed site.

Instead, the VHP will mark the day by lighting earthen lamps in temples across the pilgrim town.

“As the Supreme Court has given its verdict in favour of Ram temple, we have decided not to observe ‘shaurya diwas’ on December 6 this year,” said Sharad Sharma, VHP’s regional spokesperson, who operates from Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya.

“Instead, we will light diyas in all temples in Ayodhya,” Sharma added.

After demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, the VHP and its affiliate organisations had been observing the day as ‘shaurya diwas’ every year.

After the apex court verdict, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is taking all precautions to avoid any communal tension across the country. The saffron outfits avoided any celebration on November 9 after the Supreme Court verdict.

On November 9, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.77 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The court also directed the Centre to allocate five acre land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board in Ayodhya for construction of mosque.

Muslims in Ayodhya observe December 6 as ‘Yaum-e-Gham’ to express grief on demolition of Babri Masjid.