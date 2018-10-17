VHP, RJN demand renaming of Faizabad as Ayodhya

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas (RJN) have demanded that Faizabad district should be merged with Ayodhya town area and renamed as Ayodhya.

They said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath should announce renaming of Faizabad as Ayodhya on ‘Deepotsav’ (on the eve of Diwali). Adityanath and governor Ram Naik will be the chief guests at the Deepotsav event in Ayodhya on November 6.

After coming to power in March last year, the Yogi government had constituted Ayodhya-Faizabad municipal corporation.

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to rename Allahabad as Prayag.

VHP’s central advisory board member Purshottam Narain Singh said, “When Allahabad can be renamed as Prayagraj, why Faizabad cannot be named Ayodhya. The existing Faizabad district and Ayodhya town must be merged and named as Ayodhya.”

The VHP will send a formal request to the state government soon through the saints of Ayodhya.

“We are consulting saints on the issue. The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas (RJN) and all prominent saints will be taken into loop to press for the renaming,” said VHP’s state spokesperson Sharad Sharma.

Head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Mahant Nritya Gopal Das also raised the pitch for renaming of Faizabad.

“Ayodhya is an ancient town. It has been cultural and religious capital of the world. There should be no inhibition in renaming Faizabad,” he said.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 13:54 IST