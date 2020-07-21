Vikas Dubey’s alleged financier arrested

lucknow

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:40 IST

Slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s alleged financier Jai Bajpai and an accomplice were arrested on Monday, the Kanpur police said.

The arrests were made on charges of criminal conspiracy and helping Dubey in his nefarious design by providing him with cash and cartridges hours before the Bikru village ambush of July 3, in which eight police personnel were killed and seven others, including a civilian, left seriously injured, the police said in a statement issued here. Dubey, the prime accused in the ambush, was killed in a police encounter on July 10.

A police probe revealed that Dubey had made a phone call to Bajpai on July 1. The next day, along with his aide Prashant Shukla alias Doublu, a resident of Kohna, Bajpai went to Bikru to hand over Rs 2 lakh cash and 25 cartridges of .32 bore revolvers to Dubey, the statement said.

The police statement confirmed that Bajpai and Shukla were booked under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 412 (dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of a dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment (CLA) Act read with section 120B (criminal conspiracy), IPC.

A separate FIR under sections 29 and 30 of the Arms Act has also been registered against Bajpai for providing cartridges to Dubey illegally, the police statement said.

Bajpai, however, claimed he was innocent and he was cooperating with the police. He told reporters he knew Vikas Dubey and had given him a loan of Rs 11 lakh, claiming that he hadn’t spoken to the gangster in the last three months.

The police have also seized the licensed pistol and passport of Bajpai, an affluent businessman.

Dubey had briefed Bajpai about his plan to launch an attack on the police party that had gone to the village to arrest him. He had also asked Bajpai to arrange at least three cars for him and his gang.

Bajpai took three cars to pick up Dubey and his men and take them to safer places, but failed to do so due to intensive police patrolling, the statement said.

On July 4, Bajpai left his cars, registered in names of other people, in Kakadeo area of Kanpur and went underground, a police official said.

Soon after seizing the three vehicles, police raided the possible hideouts of Bajpai and nabbed him within hours, a senior official said on the condition of anonymity.

Subsequently, he was handed over to the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police and taken to its headquarters in Lucknow, where he was kept in detention for 15 days, the official said.

Bajpai was handed over to the Nazirabad police of Kanpur on Sunday and subsequently let off, another official said, adding that he was arrested again following frequent tweets and posts on social media platforms about his release.