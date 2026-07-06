Matcha gets a desi makeover: Assam brews India’s first homegrown batch

That vibrant green, ₹450-a-cup drink taking over your Instagram feed is getting a major local upgrade. On Friday, July 3, 2026, the first-ever commercial batch of Indian-made Matcha (weighing 5 kg) hit the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (Photo: Gemini AI Generated ) In a historic first for India's beverage scene, Assam has officially started producing its very own Matcha tea and it just made a grand debut at the auction house! Taking to X, Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, wrote, “Your favourite Matcha brew, will now be produced in Assam. Furthering our glorious tea legacy, Assam becomes the first State in India to commercially produce Matcha tea at the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia. This diversification to the viral drink will help strengthen brand Assam Tea in the global markets. This has been made possible due to the strong India-Japan ties and our collaboration in various fields and has fetched a handsome price at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre.”

Here is everything you need to know about India’s latest homegrown obsession: The debut On Friday, July 3, 2026, the first-ever commercial batch of Indian-made Matcha (weighing 5 kg) hit the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre. It fetched ₹3,000 per kg, bought by the Guwahati-based Sheosons Chai Co. It was grown at the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia, Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cheered the milestone on X (formerly Twitter), celebrating the strong India-Japan ties that made this 10-year project possible. Why café owners are celebrating For India’s booming café culture, local Matcha is a massive game-changer. Previously, cafés had to rely entirely on expensive imports from Japan, China, or Vietnam. Ayushi Sharma, founder of Cha & Co., a unique matcha-centric cafe in Gurugram, says, “Assam has the ideal climate for this, and if we can hit that premium quality, it’s going to be a game-changer. Look at Japan - it took them decades to perfect their cultivation techniques."

She further adds, "We need to actively put in the work here. I fully support growing it in India; not only will it make procurement significantly cheaper, but it’s just a massive step forward for the industry.” Similarly, Yahvi Mariwala, co-owner of Nandan Coffee, which runs prominent coffee shops across Mumbai and Bengaluru, views this as a massive win for quality control.