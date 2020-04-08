e-paper
Wearing masks compulsory, violation to invite action: UP government

Under the Epidemic Act, 1897 and UP Epidemic Disease (Covid-19) Rules 2020, covering of the face (mask) in public places had been made compulsory in Uttar Pradesh.

lucknow Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The people can use triple layer mask available in the market or can make mask at home using clean cloth.
The people can use triple layer mask available in the market or can make mask at home using clean cloth.
         

The state government on Wednesday announced that people would compulsorily have to cover their faces while moving in public places.

Principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said under the Epidemic Act, 1897 and UP Epidemic Disease (Covid-19) Rules 2020, covering of the face (mask) in public places had been made compulsory in Uttar Pradesh. The people would have to cover their faces while walking out of their house till the Act was effective in the state, he said.

The people can use triple layer mask available in the market or can make mask at home using clean cloth. The three layer cotton mask is washable. If the mask is not available, people can use gamchha (light cotton towel), handkerchief and scarf. The face mask or cover should be washed before reuse.

The N- 95 mask is only for doctors and para medical staff.

If the people were caught moving outside their houses without covering their faces, it would be considered violation of the Epidemic Act, 1897 and UP Epidemic Disease (Covid-19) Rules 2020. Action would be taken against the people who violated the order, he said.

