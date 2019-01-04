Will SP-PSPL cross swords in Firozabad?

Firozabad, the bangle and glasswork capital of India, is emerging as the first ‘socialist battleground’ in the state where Yadav family feud is likely to spill on to the streets.

The Firozabad Lok Sabha seat is held by Samajwadi Party (SP) rebel and the chief of newly-founded Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL) Shivpal Yadav, who is likely to contest elections from the seat.

Shivpal had begun his political campaign from Firozabad by holding a road show. When the word was out that Shivpal might contest from this seat, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav held this poll season’s first rally here.

Now, Shivpal is scheduled to hold another rally in the constituency on January 20.

There is a strong reason why Shivpal has zeroed in on Firozabad. Within the SP strongholds, Firozabad has the weakest link.

The SP had won Mainpuri, Kannauj, Badaun, Firozabad, and Azamgarh.

Azamgarh has not been a traditional seat of the Yadav family, the other four have been. Moreover, Azamgarh may go to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the proposed SP-BSP seat sharing.

Picture this: In Mainpuri, the SP has never lost an election since 1996 (eight elections) while in Kannauj, it has not been defeated since 1998 (seven elections).

Likewise in Badaun, it has been a consistent winner since 1996 (six elections). However, the party lost the Firozabad seat to Congress Raj Babbar in 2009 by-polls.

Shivpal has been saying that if people of Firozabad wish him to contest polls from the constituency, he will do so.

Addressing a press conference in Firozabad in November, Akshaya Yadav had said: “I respect ‘chacha’ (Shivpal). Family relations apart, if the situation arises (if Shivpal contests Firozabad), then I will follow my ‘rajnaitik dharma’ (political duty).”

While Firozabad is not a citadel of SP, Akshaya compared to other SP MPs is not a heavyweight unlike Mulayam (Mainpuri), Dharmendra (Badaun), or Akhilesh Yadav or Dimple Yadav (either of them may contest from Kannauj).

Shivpal also has an axe to grind with his cousin and SP general secretary Ramgopal Yadav.

Shivpal considers Ramgopal as the chief architect of the transfer of power in the SP to Akhilesh Yadav during the Yadav family feud between Shivpal and his nephew Akhilesh for the control of the party.

Mulayam too had blamed Ramgopal for the feud but at the December 7 rally in Firozabad, both Ramgopal and Mulayam shared the dais and Mulayam went up to the extent of raising Akshaya’s hand seeking support for him.

Shivpal had already said that barring Mainpuri (if Mulayam contests), his party will field strong candidates on all other seats (of family members).

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 13:27 IST