e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Yogi Adityanath orders upgrade of labs & treatment to fight new Covid-19 strain

Yogi Adityanath orders upgrade of labs & treatment to fight new Covid-19 strain

UP chief minister said state’s medical education institutions and hospitals should be upgraded to meet the challenge posed by the new Covid strain.

lucknow Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 12:18 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state in a review meeting on Thursday.
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state in a review meeting on Thursday. (PTI)
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to upgrade labs in the State for testing the new and more contagious strain of coronavirus that has run amok in the United Kingdom. The UP CM also said that a protocol for treatment of the new strain should also be developed in the state while requesting a strict vigil on its possible spread.

CM’s instructions came during a review of the Covid-19 situation in the state at a high-level meeting held at his Lok Bhawan office in Lucknow.

He asked the state medical education and the health departments to play a proactive role in getting the technology at the State’s medical education institutions and hospitals upgraded to meet the challenge posed by the new Covid strain.

He asked authorities to ensure testing of all international passengers arriving in the state for Covid and their mandatory home isolation till the test results were made available.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Many UK returnees switch off their mobile phones

He re-emphasised on contact tracing and surveillance apart from a sufficient backup of medicines, medical equipment and oxygen at Covid hospitals to help increase Covid-19 recovery rate in the state.

He also said that the work on setting up 14 new medical colleges in the state, currently in its third phase, should be expedited. No laxity regarding development works would be tolerated under any circumstances in UP, he cautioned.

tags
top news
PM Modi releases Rs18,000 crore as part of PM-Kisan scheme, addresses farmers across states
PM Modi releases Rs18,000 crore as part of PM-Kisan scheme, addresses farmers across states
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
India announce playing XI for 2nd Test, Gill & Siraj to make debuts
India announce playing XI for 2nd Test, Gill & Siraj to make debuts
Opposition misleading farmers, says PM Modi
Opposition misleading farmers, says PM Modi
Don’t fall prey to unauthorised mobile apps, cautions RBI
Don’t fall prey to unauthorised mobile apps, cautions RBI
Filming at centrally protected monuments free until August 15
Filming at centrally protected monuments free until August 15
7 US lawmakers write to Mike Pompeo on farmers’ protest in India
7 US lawmakers write to Mike Pompeo on farmers’ protest in India
PM Modi, President pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
PM Modi, President pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In