Home / Lucknow / Yogi Adityanath says UP close to defeating Covid-19, claims model worthy of study

Yogi Adityanath says UP close to defeating Covid-19, claims model worthy of study

UP chief minister said that state’s Covid management had justifiably come in for ‘huge praise’ from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and there should be a research paper on the matter.

lucknow Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 09:45 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was full of praise for the state’s Covid-19 containment strategy.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was full of praise for the state’s Covid-19 containment strategy. (ANI Photo/File)
         

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh was on course to victory after a decisive battle against Covid-19. He claimed this had become possible due to effective health management and exemplary teamwork, he said in Gorakhpur, according to a state government statement.

He also said UP’s Covid management had justifiably come in for huge praise from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and there should be a research paper on the matter.

“We are about a month away from the Covid vaccine, while the state has already contained the pandemic,” he said as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Healthy Eastern Uttar Pradesh- An Initiative’ drive at AIIMS, Gorakhpur.

He pointed out that while the Covid death rate in developed countries like the United States was 8% and between 3-5% for some other states of India, but it was as low as 1.04% in Uttar Pradesh. But for some setbacks, the figure would have been below 1% in the state, he said.

He reminded the medical fraternity that the AIIMS at Gorakhpur had the responsibility for about five crore population spread over Gorakhpur and Basti divisions and eastern and north Bihar and even up to Nepal.

