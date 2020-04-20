e-paper
Yogi dials Thackerey, seeks action against Palghar perpetrators

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has requested Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackerey to ensure strict action against those responsible for killing of two saints of Juna Akhara and their driver at Palghar in Maharashtra.

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:48 IST
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has requested Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackerey to ensure strict action against those responsible for killing of two saints of Juna Akhara and their driver at Palghar in Maharashtra.

Yogi spoke to Thackerey over phone and requested him for action.

“Spoke to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackerey on Sunday evening about killing of Swami Kalpvraksha Giri JI and Swami Sushil Giri Ji of Juna Akhara and their driver at Palghar, Maharashtra and requested him for strict action against those responsible for the incident,” said Yogi in a tweet.

Yogi said Maharashtra chief minister informed him that some arrests have been made while others would soon be identified and strict action would be taken against them.

The Juna Akhara has reacted strongly to the incident calling the killing an inhuman act. “The brutal killing of Juna Akhara Sadhus in Palghar is shocking and highly condemnable. Strict action must be taken to address this inhuman act of violence,” said Swami Avdheshanand of Juna Akhara in a tweet. “I am deeply hurt and shocked by brutal killing of saints of Juna Akhara in Palghar Maharashtra. Action must be taken immediately and assailants must be punished,” said Avdheshanand in his tweet.

