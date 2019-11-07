Yogi reviews security, orders enhanced vigil

lucknow

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:38 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed administrative and police officers of all districts to strengthen security measures in view of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute.

Yogi Adityanath issued the directive while reviewing the security preparedness in all districts through video conference.

He told officers to station helicopters in Ayodhya and Lucknow for patrolling and transportation of security personnel. An aircraft will be also stationed in Lucknow, he said.

Divisional commissioners, additional directors general of police and inspectors general were directed to spend the night in their zones and districts in order to meet local people and review the security arrangements there.

The chief minister also asked officials to keep watch on the social media and take action against anti-social elements if they tried to disturb communal harmony.

The officers were told to activate the intelligence units and monitor the activities of suspicious people. No one should be allowed to indulge in lawlessness, he said.

The officers should maintain a watch on petty incidents as well, he said. They should also maintain regular contact and communication with religious heads, he added.

A peace committee consisting of prominent people of all communities will be constituted and it should meet regularly under the chairmanship of local officers, the chief minister said.

The police officers were directed to organise foot patrolling and activate the 112 emergency helpline service. The superintendents of the police of the districts that share their borders with Nepal and other states were directed to strengthen security. The chief minister directed officers to streamline the movement of traffic during Barawafat procession in Lucknow.

Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi and director general of police OP Singh were also present at the review meeting. Both the officers briefed the CM about security preparations and gave instructions to the officers about maintaining law and order after the apex court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute.