Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018: Kamal Nath asks Congress candidates to be extra vigilant on December 11

Congress has asked its candidates in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections to be vigilant on the day of counting to check any possibility of manipulation of results, party sources said. Voting for assembly elections in the state was held on November 28.

In a meeting of candidates convened in Bhopal on Thursday to tell them about do’s and don’ts on December 11, the date of counting, the state Congress president Kamal Nath told the candidates not to relax till the results are declared and they get certificate from the authorities concerned after each and every round of counting.

Notably, as per what is known in the party as “Scindia formula” coined after party’s victory in state assembly by-elections for Ater seat last year and Mungaoli and Kolaras seats this year, in which Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia led the party campaign, the Congress candidates and other party workers concerned maintained a checklist during counting of votes and they took certificates on votes polled by all the candidate after each and every round of counting. This was done to check any kind of manipulations during the counting, as per party sources.

In Thursday meeting, Kamal Nath asked the candidates to be more careful about postal ballot papers too. Also, they should ensure that none of the government personnel engaged in the duty for counting use mobile phones or laptops. The returning officer too is not supposed to use his mobile phone after the initial process when he may need the mobile phone.

Later, talking to media persons Kamal Nath exuded confidence that Congress would win at least 140 seats.

“After 5 day, Madhya Pradesh will write a new history. This election was between voters who were betrayed by the state government and the BJP. Several big names in the BJP are going to lose the election”, he added.

He said, “I have demanded that ECI should ensure the next round of counting only after issuing certificate for each and every round counting.”

State BJP vice-president Vijesh Lunawat said, “Congress is preparing itself to offer excuses for its defeat on December 11. The Congress leaders’ conduct and demands suggest they don’t have faith in the constitutional bodies.”

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 14:17 IST