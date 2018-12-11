Madhya Pradesh election Results 2018: In MP cliffhanger, 12 hrs later, identical vote share for BJP, Congress and gap of 42,000 votes

Well over 12 hours after counting of votes began, the Madhya Pradesh assembly election was still too close to call, with the Congress and the BJP running neck and neck. Both parties hovered within a few seats of each other with equations changing with every round of counting. At about 9 pm on Tuesday, both had almost the same vote share at a little over 41% and the difference of votes polled by the parties was only 34,646 across the state’s 230 seats.

If none of the two parties gets a majority in the state at 116 seats, smaller parties and Independents will play a crucial role in deciding who forms the next government in the state, ruled by the BJP for the last 15 years. The Congress reached out earlier today, said sources, to the Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and regional player Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), which are leading on two, one and three seats respectively. One Independent is leading.

Read: Officials blame ‘new rules’ for delay in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan vote count

Mayawati’s BSP said it will “try and ensure the BJP does not form government. Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “The ideology of SP, BSP and the Congress is the same - different from that of the BJP.”

The Congress, while snatching Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan from the BJP, has also made massive gains in Madhya Pradesh at the cost of the BJP. In the 2013 poll, the BJP had won 165 seats, getting a comfortable majority in the Assembly, while the Congress had won only 58 seats.

For full coverage on Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, click here

Exit polls last week had predicted a tight race in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sought a fourth straight term as Chief Minister. Since then, both parties have been working on plan B to rope in smaller parties and Independents in case of a hung assembly.

Senior leaders in both parties had confirmed on condition of anonymity that they were working on permutations and combinations to finalise plans to ensure they could get their support to form government if required.

Read: Assembly elections results 2018: Congress looks at strong finish, takes 2 states; Telangana picks KCR again

Polling was held on November 28 during which 38.9 million voters out of the more than 50 million voters cast their votes at more than 65,300 polling booths across the state for 230 seats. The turnout rose from 72.69 % in 2013 assembly elections to 75.05%.

For full coverage on assembly elections, click here

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 21:36 IST