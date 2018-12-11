Assembly elections results 2018: Race for power in homestretch, counting for five states to begin soon

The race for power in five states, three of them ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is in homestretch. Millions of people have cast their votes in the high-stakes electoral battle billed as the semi-finals ahead of next year’s general elections and the counting will begin at 8 am today.

Madhya Pradesh (29), Rajasthan (25) and Chhattisgarh (11) account for a total 65 Lok Sabha seats. In 2014, the BJP won 60 seats from these three states.

The BJP, which had Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah leading the offensive against the Congress, is trying to win power for a fourth straight term in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and trying to retain Rajasthan.

In Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) believes that the chief minister’s gamble to dissolve the assembly eight months ahead of its term would pay off. Most exit polls have predicted that he does have a distinct advantage over the Congress-TDP led grand alliance when the votes are counted.

In Christian-majority Mizoram, the exit polls predicted that Zoramthanga’s opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) could overtake the ruling Congress in the state, the last one to be held by the grand old party in the northeast.

If the Congress does manage to snatch any of the three states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, it would be a huge morale booster for the party led by Rahul Gandhi who is often taunted by PM Modi and Amit Shah for a series of debacles in state elections since the 2014 general elections.

The Congress, whose campaign was spearheaded in all states by party president Rahul Gandhi, is hoping to benefit from an anti-incumbency vote in Rajasthan against the government of chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

Rajasthan, exit poll results has indicated, could stick to the two-decade old pattern of alternating between the ruling party and the main opposition.

Congress’ Sachin Pilot insists that the party’s performance elsewhere too would be similar.

“It is very easy to see that the BJP is on the backfoot in all these five state assembly polls,” Pilot said after the exit poll results came in. BJP spokesman GVL Narasimha Rao had promptly shot back, promising the Congress’ “happy feeling would be short-lived”.

In Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where the exit polls had predicted a close fight, the two parties are already reaching out to smaller parties to make up for any shortfall in votes that they might end up with. In Chhattisgarh, the Congress leaders say they had prepped to sequester their lawmakers in Karnataka if no party gets a clear majority as indicated in some surveys.

The TRS, which spearheaded the Telangana statehood campaign that culminated in the creation of India’s youngest state out of Andhra Pradesh in June 2014, took a gamble in September when it opted for early elections and CM Rao, better known as KCR, dissolved the assembly.

KCR is facing a united challenge from the Congress, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Left that have formed a ‘mahakootami’ (grand alliance) to unseat the TRS.

