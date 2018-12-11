Chhattisgarh election results 2018 LIVE updates: Will Congress stage comeback after 15 years? Results today

All eyes are on Chhattisgarh election results — one of the three heartland states that are being dubbed as crucial for the 2019 general election. Exit polls predict a close contest in Chhattisgarh with four out of eight surveys giving the ruling Raman Singh dispensation a slight edge and the rest going with the Congress.

Raman Singh is eyeing a fourth consecutive term as chief minister even as the Congress is hoping to return to power in the state after 15 years. Also testing his mettle is Congress rebel and Chhattisgarh Janta Congress (CJC) chief Ajit Jogi, who has allied with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party.

But, going by exit poll numbers, Ajit Jogi’s dream of playing kingmaker may be just that. Pollsters have given the Jogi-BSP alliance between 3 to 8 seats in the 90-member state assembly. A party needs 46 seats to form the government in Chhattisgarh. The 2013 assembly elections saw the BJP bagging 49 seats. The Congress won 39 seats. Mayawati’s BSP clinched one seat.

Chhattisgarh was the only state where voting was held in two phases: the first in 18 seats spread across eight Maoist-affected districts on November 12 and the then in 72 constituencies spread across 19 districts on November 20. Counting of votes is set to begin at 8 am today.

Follow live updates here: