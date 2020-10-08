e-paper
Home / / Meet two Samaritans — Baba Siddique and Mudassar Patel

Meet two Samaritans — Baba Siddique and Mudassar Patel

On the occasion of MLA, Zeeshan Baba Siddique’s birthday, on October 3, Haji Mudassar Patel of Ya Ma Patel’s Foundation team organised a charity function where the team helped the needy in the city

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 13:59 IST
HTC
HTC
HT Mumbai
(Left) Mudassar Patel and Baba Siddique
(Left) Mudassar Patel and Baba Siddique
         

On the occasion of MLA, Zeeshan Baba Siddique’s birthday, on October 3, Haji Mudassar Patel of Ya Ma Patel’s Foundation team organised a charity function where the team helped the needy in the city.

Baba Siddique distributing grain kit at the event
Baba Siddique distributing grain kit at the event

Speaking about it, Patel says, “Our Team is always there for this noble cause, it’s our honour to serve our people of Mumbai by helping the needy during this pandemic .” Patel is a social activist and vice-President from the minority department of a political party in India. Patel feels it’s his duty to stand with those in need in these challenging times. “I’m more than happy that our team could once again provide food grain kits to families in Mahim west and Bandra west for which I invited former minister Baba Siddique,” he says.

Mudassar Patel distributing grain kits at the event
Mudassar Patel distributing grain kits at the event
