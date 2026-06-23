Portugal coach refuses to answer whether Cristiano Ronaldo would start World Cup match vs Uzbekistan: ‘Can’t inform'

The pressure is mounting on CR7. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are all scoring goals for fun in the FIFA World Cup 2026, and the world is now waiting to see how Cristiano Ronaldo responds in the game against Uzbekistan on Tuesday. The 41-year-old had a shocker against DR Congo last week, and there was a lot of criticism over his performance. Many experts believed that Ronaldo didn't press enough and was focused on scoring goals himself rather than letting the team flourish. Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal warms up. (Getty Images via AFP)

Several experts also said that the time has come for Portugal coach Roberto Martinez to bench Ronaldo and not start him against Uzbekistan.

However, when Martinez was asked whether Ronaldo would feature in the starting XI for Tuesday's game, he refused to give a definitive answer.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe will stop at nothing in pursuit of Lionel Messi’s World Cup immortality “I can’t inform you about the starting 11 because I haven’t informed my players,” Martínez told reporters on the eve of Portugal's second FIFA World Cup 2026 match.

Martinez also brushed aside the criticism of Portugal's performance, saying the squad is closer than ever and is focused on getting the job done.

“We are playing a World Cup, so of course we have a lot of noise and tension, but it’s part of the game. The focus is on the team, and we want to show a positive attitude … to be ready for the match. We are very much focused. We are strong. The team is even more united than before," he said.

Martinez backs Ronaldo Martinez might not have confirmed Ronaldo's position in the starting XI, but he was full of praise for the forward, lauding his experience and work ethic.

“He’s an example, as a captain. And he’s reacted as a captain, with a lot of experience. He wants to contribute, and he’s a role model for our team," said Martinez.

“He’s probably the biggest example of how to recover, how to train. But that doesn’t take away the feeling of frustration we all have, as a team," he added.

Portugal currently have just one point following the draw against DR Congo and a defeat or another draw could put Portugal’s chances of qualification for the round of 32 in jeopardy.

Speaking of Ronaldo's long-time rival Messi, the Argentine superstar became the leading run-scorer in the World Cup following a brace against Algeria on Monday night. Mbappe and Haaland also scored two goals each in their respective tournament matches for France and Norway, respectively.