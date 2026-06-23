Montreal shooting update: Gunman's chilling 104-page manifesto attacks women, reveals incel ideology, ‘Kill them all’
The Montreal shooter denounced the fate of a majority of men and called them "ordinary men,” adding that women preferred a small number of "brutes.”
The gunman who opened fire in Montreal, killing two people before being gunned down, left behind a disturbing 104-page-long manifesto attacking women, and subscribed to the incel or involuntarily celibate ideology, TVA Nouvelles reported. The June 22 shooting, which took place in the Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood, left a police officer and a civilian dead.
Law enforcement sources believe this was a targeted attack, per CNN. The deceased shooter’s identity has not been released.
Montreal shooter’s manifesto
Sources told TVA Nouvelles that the gunman’s ideology was similar to that of "incels.” He denounced the fate of a majority of men and called them "ordinary men,” adding that women supposedly preferred a small number of "brutes.”
The gunman aeven blasted capitalism and deplored "the state of affairs regarding young people (under 30 years old) who live in highly developed Western countries."
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The manifesto spoke about male loneliness and allegedly attacked porn sites, blaming them for the state of men in today’s world. The shooter even called for a violent revolution to take down modern capitalist society, per Radio-Canada.
“Be steadfast, move forward, and KILL THEM ALL!” he wrote.
The police are now investigating the document to determine the shooter’s motive.
The victims
Police were called to the scene, which was a four-star hotel in Côte-des-Neiges, after a witness reported seeing a "gun sticking out of a window," said police Chief Fady Dagher, according to CBC.
Montreal police identified the officer who was shot dead in the line of duty as Const. Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, 34. “His passing is a great loss for our organization. His sense of duty, dedication and professionalism will remain in our memories forever,” the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said on its website.
A civilian was also killed in the shooting. He has been identified as Michael (Michel) Moshe Mizrahi z”l by the Consultative Council of Jewish and Israeli Relations (CIJA).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More