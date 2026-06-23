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    Police officer, alleged shooter among three killed in Montreal shooting

    Authorities had not immediately identified a motive for the attack in the neighbourhood.

    Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 12:35 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    At least three people, including a resident, a police officer and the suspected gunman, were killed in a shooting in a Jewish neighbourhood of Montreal, police said.

    They separately announced that a suspect and resident had been killed, while also urging residents to avoid the area. (Representational Image)
    They separately announced that a suspect and resident had been killed, while also urging residents to avoid the area. (Representational Image)

    "It is with immense sadness that we confirm the death of one of our police officers in the line of duty," Montreal police said in a statement posted on X.

    Authorities had not immediately identified a motive for the attack in the neighbourhood, which is home to kosher restaurants and supermarkets frequented by Montreal's large Jewish community, AFP reported.

    Authorities separately confirmed that both a suspect and a local resident were killed in the incident, and urged people to stay away from the area.

    The identity of the resident was not immediately disclosed, though Montreal police were expected to brief reporters later in the day, according to AFP.

    The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), a major Canadian advocacy group, said it was closely monitoring the situation.

    “As we await more details about the nature of this horrifying incident, we urge community members to exercise vigilance,” the organisation said.

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    Home/World News/Police Officer, Alleged Shooter Among Three Killed In Montreal Shooting
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