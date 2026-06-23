Lionel Messi reacts after missing penalty but still breaking World Cup record: ‘It was spectacular how it happened’

Lionel Messi delivered another match-winning display as Argentina overcame Australia in their World Cup group-stage clash. The captain once again proved to be the difference-maker, scoring twice to guide his side to victory and etch his name deeper into football history. His brace saw him surpass Miroslav Klose to become the highest goalscorer in World Cup history. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has begun the tournament in sensational form, showing little sign of slowing down despite approaching his 39th birthday this week. With five goals in his first two matches, Messi has taken the World Cup by storm and currently sits at the top of the Golden Boot standings, driving Argentina's charge with his trademark brilliance. Lionel Messi has broken Miroslav Klose's all-time record for highest goal scoring. (AFP)

Despite reaching another historic milestone and surpassing Klose as the World Cup's all-time leading scorer, Messi was more focused on Argentina's result than his individual achievement. The captain stressed the importance of securing the victory in what he described as a difficult and hard-fought contest.

"The truth is, I am very happy for the win above all," the 38-year-old told reporters. "It was a very important, very tough, and hard-fought victory. It gives us peace of mind for what is to come. This is the World Cup; all games are very equal and very intense."

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Messi also reflected on the record itself, admitting there was an element of irony in the way he achieved it after missing an early penalty. The Argentine joked that had he converted from the spot, the game might have unfolded differently, but he was ultimately more satisfied with the team's performance and the result than the individual milestone.

"The truth is that it is spectacular how it happened," Messi admitted when discussing the record. "Today I had the penalty that I could have increased the score with, but if I had made the penalty, perhaps I wouldn't have reached the other two either. You never know, but I'm happy with the result, the participation, and the work of the team."

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“We are Argentina…” Looking ahead, Messi underlined that Argentina had achieved one of their primary objectives by securing two wins from two matches. While acknowledging the challenges posed by the opposition, he praised his team's control of the game and reiterated that Argentina would approach the knockout stages with confidence regardless of who stands in their way.

"It was in our plans to have the two victories," Messi explained. "It wasn't going to be easy because they are very equal matches and nobody gives anything away. It's true that they didn't hurt us, it was a very difficult match, we had to play very fast and at times we did. The important thing was the classification. We are Argentina and we are going to look for matches against any opponent."