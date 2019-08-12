10 Indian Instagram accounts you must follow if you are a foodie
Here is the list of Instagram accounts of renowned Indian chefs and food bloggers, who will take you on a gastronomic journey through their posts, photos and videos.more-lifestyle Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:36 IST
One cannot think well, love well and sleep well if one has not dined well- Virginia Woolf
Food is essential to our survival, but for those of us who are foodies, it means a lot more. Most of the time we are thinking about what we shall be having for our next meal of the day and which are the new restaurants to visit. Having a good meal is an experience in itself, and nowadays Instagram influencers who talk about food are growing by the day. However, there are some who should be followed if you like knowing and keeping yourself updated about the latest food trends and recipes.
Cyrus Rustom Todiwala – The Indo-British chef has earned many rewards and honours for his culinary skills. He is also the proprietor of Café Spice Namaste and Mr. Todiwala’s Kitchen. Cyrus is not only a celebrity chef, but has also hosted many TV and radio shows.
Pankaj Bhadouria - From being the first winner of Master Chef India to launching her cookbook, Pankaj has made a huge mark for herself f in the world of cooking. She is an inspiration to other aspiring chefs in India, and scrolling through her Instagram feed is a feast for the eyes.
Richa Hingle- A famous food blogger who has written many cookbooks, Richa inspires her followers through her healthy eating habits. Her food gallery on Instagram gives us major food goals whenever we look at it and her dishes are an amazing combination of nutrition and taste.
Suvir Saran – A renowned author of various cookbooks, he has been fond of cooking right from the time he was a child and successfully turned his hobby into a career. Saran shares his travel experiences along with the different cuisines he cooks up.
Besan Barfi Opera valrhona manjari chocolate mousse, besan barfi, pistachio financier, besan barfi ice cream Chef Vardaan is far from a one trick pony. His talents are as wide in their spread as his soulfully proud smile. Taking a cue from the beloved Indian sweet, "besan barfi", Vardaan creates a most visually appealing and deliciously edible paean to an age old favorite. The chickpea flour (besan) was handled most deftly and was buttery and unctuous enough to not make the palate dry, as it can be when left in the hands of a novice. The ice cream too was delicate and bold at once. The Manjari chocolate, flavorful and with spiced fruity notes. The financier brought out more buttery notes. Young and able, hardworking and detailed, this chef will go places. His desserts are an early glimpse into what promises to be a most nuanced and storied future. #Rooh #NewDelhi #Delhi #India #Mehrauli #QutabMinar #Ambawatta #Restaurant #Menu #Dessert #PastryChef #VardaanMarwah #OperaCake #Cake #Chocolate #Valrhona #Manjari #Besan #Barfi #Financier #IceCream #French #Mithai #SuvirSaran #Chef #Gaystagram #Wanderlust #eater #Nostalgia
Manu Chandra –From making desserts to main courses, Manu excels in creating simple yet elegant dishes. Check out this Indian chef’s Instagram page for a host of nutritious items.
Some lovely new specials to check out @toastandtonic mumbai this week. Inspired by several vibrant ingredients in season now and used rather well. The first is a green garlic crushed sea bass, with a sweet persimmon gel, saffron buerre blanc, grilled Bok Choy and candied gooseberry. Singing with colours and flavours this one! The desserts simplicity makes it stand out. A clean custard apple pannacotta with a tangy pomegranate consommé and a sharp ginger tuille. The flavour really lingers on this one. What are you waiting for? #gettoasted #specials #mumbai #seasonal #garlic #fish #instadaily #instafood #innovate #create #winterscoming
Gastro Hogger – A young and enthusiastic food blogger from Hyderabad, he has more than 55k followers and his Instagram page is definitely worth taking a look at.
We all are accustomed to have egg curry in our own favorite formats and specific about it. But then how to elevate it, is a challenge by itself but @farzicafe who are masters of farzification does it with flare. A normal quail egg curry along with green chilli tawa paratha gets a make over like this by artistic chef @krana74 in their new menu trials. Anda curry does get "FARZIFIED" this way which not only adds aesthetic value but also a unique flavor profile. Do try 'em n thank me later. Dish : Quail egg curry with chilli tawa paratha Place : Farzi Cafe, Hyderabad Rating : 🌟🌟🌟🌟 · · · · · · · · · · #blogger #instagood #foodblogger #yummy #food52 #foodporn #bloggerlife #like4like #yummyfood #f52grams #food #bloggerstyle #instalike #foodie #blog #follow4follow #foodphotography #foodstagram #fashion #instagram #feedfeed #instafood #bloggerlifestyle #instalike4like #style #instalikes #foodblog #farzicafe #gastrohogger #farzified
Surjan Singh Jolly – Surjan has come on many TV shows, both as a presenter and judge, and is popularly known as ‘Chef Jolly.’ He shares his love and passion for food through his Instagram account which is full of mouth watering dishes.
Deeba Rajpal – Deeba’s Instagram feed is full of delicious sweet and salty treats baked to perfection. Her dishes are very well presented and would be a hit at any party or get together you throw at home.
Shazia Khan – Shazia is the author of the book, What’s On The Menu, and was the third runner of up of Master Chef India Season 2. She offers tempting dishes and a plethora of cusines while also hosting workshops and tutorials which inspire the next generation of chefs.
Harpal Singh Sokhi – This is one name you must have heard of. The playful manner in which Chef Harpal cooks dishes on screen has made him a darling of the masses. He has an interesting method of cooking, and it is entertaining to watch him cook.
First Published: Aug 12, 2019 11:33 IST