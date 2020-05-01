100 Hours, 100 Stars: A non- stop tribute to Covid-19 warriors, entertainment with a cause

more-lifestyle

Fever Network, the home of Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One and one of India’s leading radio networks, and has recently announced the nation’s biggest digital carnival ‘100 Hours, 100 Stars - A Non- Stop Tribute to COVID warriors’. This interesting and unique initiative promises 100 hours of non-stop entertainment for its audience from the biggest names in music, film, sports, comedy, books, culinary arts, content creation, etc, and has a great cause too. The initiative aims to generate donations towards the PM CARES FUND and contribute to nation-building.

In a first, the event will take place in a never seen before format and will showcase the biggest celebs from Bollywood, international artists, politicians, sports personalities, authors, digital content creators, stand-up comedians, indie artists, world-renowned chefs, spiritual leaders of India along with COVID-19 warriors and survivors amongst others. Shashi Tharoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Kiran Bedi, Bhuvan Bham, Big Mountain, Asha Bhosle, Rajakumari, Sourav Ganguly, Rajdeep Sardesai, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shaan, Javed Akhtar, Amit Trivedi, Terence Lewis, Dabboo Ratnani, Vishwanathan Anand, Amish Tripathi, Rana Daggubati, R. Ashwin, Baichung Bhatia, Rohan Bopanna, Kubra Sait, Raveena Tandon, are some of the celebrities in the line-up for the event.

The event along with its star-studded line up is just what we need during these trying times, when all sources of entertainment, socializing and distractions have come to a standstill on account of nationwide lockdown that were imposed since the coronavirus outbreak. When it comes to thought leadership and producing innovative content across different genres, Fever Network has always been at the forefront. With the newest initiative, ‘100 Stars, 100 Hours’, the network takes hopes to spread the message of hope and positivity and paying tribute to our COVID warriors.