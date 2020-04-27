Fever FM brings you ‘100 hours, 100 stars – A non- stop tribute to COVID warriors’

more-lifestyle

Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the radio stations Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One is all set to go live with the biggest digital carnival – ‘100 Hours, 100 Stars – A Non- Stop Tribute to COVID warriors’. The event, promises to be larger than life and full of grandeur, with a first of its kind 100 hours of continuous content offering.

As part of the festival, Fever Network is bringing together the biggest personalities from different walks of life – celebrities from Bollywood, international artists,politicians, sports personalities, authors, digital content creators, stand-up comedians, indie artists, world renowned chefs, spiritual leaders of India along with COVID-19 warriors& survivors amongst others, to bring to the audience 100 hours of non-stop entertainment. Through this fest, the network aims to celebrate and laud those frontline workers who are risking their own lives to safeguard everyone else’s.

The event would be packed with performances, interviews and much more with the global and Indian stars right from their homes as they self-isolate during this crisis. The Fever listeners can look forward to the long list of personalities such as Vir Das, Kiran Bedi, Amit Trivedi, Viswanathan Anand, Kamal Haasan, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajakumari, Asha Bhosle, Javed Akthar and many more. The campaign aims to rally up donations towards COVID-19 relief as part of the PM Cares Fund.

